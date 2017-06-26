Evelyn Lozada And Jackie Christie In Epic ‘Basketball Wives’ Showdown — Jackie’s Real Age Revealed

Evelyn Lozada does not mess around when it comes to her children. Especially her beautiful daughter, Shaniece Hairston. In a heated argument with co-star Jackie Christie, Lozada came very close to ripping her to shreds.

The confrontation viewers saw in Monday night’s episode was a continuation of the blowout from the week before. At a magazine cover release party, the two began to go at it when Christie fiercely insulted Lozada in front of Shaniece.

The night resulted in Evelyn getting Jackie thrown out of the building but not before a grand exit. In this week’s episode, the two were supposed to sit down and apologize but things took a turn for the worse.

Before the women met up for dinner, the 41-year-old mother of two was told by Tami Roman that Jackie thinks that she wanted to be “sister wives” and a part of her family. The reveal made the tension at the table ten times thicker and it turned into an insulting exchange of words.

Christie gave a few low blows, but the worst was when she insulted Shaniece causing Evelyn to see red. She got up from the table to go outside and cool off.

Doug Christie’s wife decided to follow and that’s when Lozada went after her. Security was called to make sure that the two were separated.

The ladies just so happened to be in Lozada’s home state of New York. She took the opportunity to say that she would call up some of her friends and have them waiting for Christie at the hotel.

Although it seemed like Jackie was trying to get along with her new co-star, insiders say that she never let go of the fact that Evelyn donated to her daughter’s GoFundMe and was waiting for a reason to attack her.

The confrontation is definitely going to spill over to the next episode but the juiciest thing that was revealed tonight was that Jackie Christie is 51-years-old and not 47-years-old like the internet says.