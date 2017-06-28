Evelyn Lozada And Jackie Christie Feud Reaches New Heights As ‘Basketball Wives’ Chief Shaunie O’Neal Speaks Her Truth

Are Evelyn Lozada and her nemesis, Jackie Christie, going overboard?

The answer is yes, because the boss of “Basketball Wives,” Shaunie O’Neal, said so.

Those following the hit reality show are aware that there is a nasty feud taking place between Jackie and Evelyn and it has spilled over to social media.

While there has been shading and fighting on “Basketball Wives” in the past, what makes the brawl between the two co-stars different is the fact that they are using their children to insult each other.

In the last episodes of the VH1 show, Evelyn said Jackie was “full of s**t.”

Jackie came back swinging with – “you’ re a non-motherf*****g factor.”

The matter escalated after Evelyn mentioned Jackie’s estranged daughter, TaKari.

Jackie went on to call Evelyn’s daughter, Shaniece, a “build-a-whore” based on the rumors that she has had plastic surgeries to land a wealthy man, allegedly.

Jackie confessed to Tami Roman: “I did not put her kid in it. Shaniece [Evelyn’s daughter] looked very cute that night. She was a sweet girl, and I will not throw her in the middle of this. I could be disrespectful. I ain’t like that. I never put her kid in it. I am not telling her, ‘I heard things like Shaniece is a ‘build-a-wh*re.”

She went on to make a strange remark about Evelyn wanting to be in a “sister wife” type relationship with her and her husband, Doug.

Tami explained: “Had she said that about my daughter, I’d still be pulling my foot out of her a**. Let’s just do this Jackie. Leave the kids out of it. That way we can have a good time in New York.”

Last week, the two mothers had a massive blowout in the Big Apple, and now Evelyn is on Twitter slamming her for dragging her family’s name in the dirt.

She tweeted: “LOL! A “sister wife” – I’ll pass on wanting to kiss Jackie’s jungle gym neck; #Basketballwives #Barf.”

She also called out her nemesis for bashing her daughter.

The reality star stated: “In all the season of BBW NO ONE has ever talked about anyone’s child! DISGUSTING!!!!!! #Basketballwives.”

The founder and executive producer of “Basketball Wives” Shaunie O’Neal is also weighing in on the drama and said it was not a nice a moment for the show.

She tweeted: “I’m going, to be honest,this fight was not one of my favorite moments. We take a lot of jabs at one another but ALL of our kids are off limits. Ladies kids are off limits….. #BasketballWives. I really wish that this moment on the show did not happen. #BasketballWives.”

What are your thoughts on Evelyn and Jackie’s brawl? Should the ladies make an effort and keep the kids out of this mess?