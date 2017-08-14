Evelyn Lozada And Her Son Will Keep Carl Crawford’s Pricey Engagement Ring After Split

Evelyn Lozada and her baller, Carl Crawford, have split, but she is keeping her massive $1.4 million engagement ring.

Late last week, “the Basketball Wives LA” star confirmed that she had ended her relationship with Crawford.

Lozada announced the news after rumors started swirling around claiming that the pair had gone their separate ways over a year ago.

Those, who follow her on social media, were quick to point to the fact that it has been months since she posted a picture of Crawford on her page.

It was also claimed that they were living in different states and Lozada had a fake storyline on the hit show.

Via her representative, the mother of two issued a brief statement asking for privacy as she handles this private matter.

The short statement read: “Evelyn and Carl’s relationship is a private matter. Their primary focus is being responsible parents to their three-year-old son. There are no other comments at this time.”

According to an insider, Lozada has made it clear to her ex that the 14.5-carat diamond engagement ring he proposed with in 2013 is hers to keep.

Crawford popped the question back in December of 2013.

The reality star plans to give to the ring to her son when gets older.

The same person went on to say that the former couple was supposed to get married three weeks ago and Lozada pulled the plug after Crawford was allegedly caught cheating.

A tipster claimed: “Carl spiraled into play boy mode after the cut. He openly went out on dates and flew other women into his home. Maybe this is the real reason Evelyn made her return to Basketball Wives.”

It was also revealed that Lozada was not very supportive of the baseball player and many of his teammates saw her as opportunistic.

The person went on to explain to a celebrity website: “The two times Evelyn attended a game — both before they were engaged — she sat behind the dugout instead and had no interaction with the other women. (Some of) his teammates feel she is a gold digger after his money…there’s gossip in the locker room that Lozada should be standing by (Crawford’s) side and lending support, especially while he is going through a tough time in the league.”

Female fans of the “Basketball Wives LA” star are torn with her decision, some find the bling gorgeous, and say she is right to keep it while others claim that the romance is over and she should, therefore, return it.

What say you, should she keep the ring or not?