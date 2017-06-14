Evelyn Lozada And Brandi Maxiell Are At War – ‘Basketball Wives’ Fans Are Picking A Side

Evelyn Lozada is at war with Brandi Maxiell and fans of “Basketball Wives” have been quick to pick a side. It is a well-known fact that Lozada and her co-stars – Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo – are not friends.

And this week, because of a series of tweets from Maxiell – things went from bad to worse. Not too long ago, Lozada bashed the besties by saying they are not the crème de la crème of reality stars.

The mother of two claimed Maxiell and Pargo had been reduced “to plus one status.” Not thrilled by the remarks, Maxiell took to Twitter where she went hard on Lozada with an extensive list of insults.

She more or less called Lozada old and added that the network and the show’s creator Shaunie O’Neal begged her and Pargo to appear on it.

She tweeted: “The reason WE back was the show was tired and whack and they were filming for almost 3 months and could barely pull 1 episode out of it. And they begged for Malaysia and I to come back.”

Additionally, she boasted about her accomplishments and said she is not hungry for the cameras.

Jason II Mommy 😘 #beachday… @divaswigs I'm obsessed I need another 😍 A post shared by Brandi Maxiell (@brandimaxiell) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Maxiell boldly stated: “Not knowing the others would be so childish like that. I have a degree, survivor, own a salon, makeup line, trucking company, speaking engagements and GOD isn’t done yet boo.”

She concluded by: “What your substance??? Pulling black women together to fight one another??? No im sorry…[email protected] PLEASE.”

Lozada slammed Maxiell by saying the only reason they called her back is that Aja and her sister, Cristen Metoyer, failed to deliver ratings.

She tweeted: “Lies! They brought them back in when the Metoyer sisters didn’t work out. #Facts.”

She also reminded Maxiell that she is not as old as she thinks. Lozada wrote: “LOL! I’m 4 years older than her. She’s not that far behind.”

I love this bathing suit! @kopperandzinkswim 😎🙌🏽 A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on May 9, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Lozada, who returned after a long hiatus, said it had been a very emotional season.

She explained: “Well, this definitely was the most challenging season for me yet. You will see a lot of what unfolds down the line. In all my years of doing the show, I have gotten into a few arguments, but no one has ever talked about anyone’s child, and that came up on the show. For anyone that knows me, I am very passionate about being a mom and about my kids, and that was probably one of the hardest things I have had to deal with. It started becoming dark for me, and you will see how I reacted to that. I think most parents in my position would’ve reacted the same way.”

Advertisement

Many fans seem to agree that Lozada and Tami Roman are the ones keeping “Basketball Wives” alive, do you agree? Do you want Jennifer Williams to come back?