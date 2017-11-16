Evelyn Braxton Discusses Years Of Alleged Abuse In Tamar Braxton & Vince’s Marriage

Evelyn Braxton has a lot to say about the alleged abuse in Tamar Braxton‘s marriage with Vincent Herbert. Following the news of their divorce, she made statements to TMZ that seemed to confirm claims of Vince abusing Tamar.

Now, Evelyn is discussing everything in an interview with The Grio.

‘It was definitely a volatile relationship,’ she stated. ‘This has been going on for years.’

While Tamar and Vince had their own fights on their reality show, rumors of physical violence came as a massive shock to their fans.

On the other hand, Evelyn confessed that no one who actually knows the couple was surprised.

‘Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor. Behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,’ she explained.

Tamar is reportedly upset with her mother for spilling all the tea, but her mom has no intention of remaining silent anymore.

Evelyn also confessed that she and Tamar are back on good terms now.

‘They say the truth shall set you free. They’ve been trying to hide it for years. And I dare to tell the truth,’ Evelyn said.

‘It’s too bad they couldn’t work it out. However, I’m tired of her being abused and misused. And I’m tired of being in the middle of it. It’s harder than what you think.’

Tamar’s family has been trying to talk about Vince’s alleged abuse for years on Braxton Family Values.

‘We spoke up about it on the Braxton Family Values, but they would not show it,’ Evelyn shared.

‘They would show all the other girls and their husbands, but when it came to Vince, they took it out of the show. Her sisters have been trying to fight Vince for a long time but it was always denied.’

Evelyn claims that when she confronted him about the alleged abuse, Vince didn’t take responsibility for his actions.

‘It’s always ‘it’s Tamar’s mouth’…it’s always someone else. That does not give you the right to abuse her,’ she confessed.

‘Everybody has a mouth. Everyone should have the right to say what they want. Are you trying to beat [her] into submissiveness? No one has the right.’