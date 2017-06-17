Evan Bass Pleads Bachelor in Paradise Not To Be Canceled

In the wake of a misconduct allegation of the reality show Bachelor In Paradise, Evan Bass pleads for the show not to be canceled. Bass and his fiancé Carly Waddell met and got engaged on the last season of the show.

Warner Bros. shut down the filming of show’s season 4 in Mexico after an internal complaint was filed.

As many of you already know, a producer complained over a sexual interaction between two casts of the show, DeMarcus Jackson, and Corrine Olympios.

In the said complaint, it stated that ‘they weren’t sure if Olympios was able to give consent during her sexual encounter with Jackson.’

On Saturday, Bass wrote in The Hollywood Reporter’s guest column. He wrote, ‘When the news about Paradise production broke the internet, it also broke my heart. While to some it’s a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways. I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I’m sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way.’

‘Let me reiterate by saying that I do not want to downplay the seriousness of this very difficult situation. My heart goes out to Corinne and everyone negatively affected by this,’ he continued.

‘I pray for peace and healing to begin and personal growth for all. And Paradise must come back, if not this season, then next season.’

Bass also mentioned the importance of the show to millions of people. ‘But beyond the cast, the Bachelor shows are important to millions,’ he said.

Rumors of the show being canceled erupted as the scandal made the headlines.

Warner Bros. and ABC have both denied the rumors, according to Variety.

Corrine Olympios claims she’s a victim and doesn’t remember much details of the incident.

On Friday DeMario Jackson’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, that he and Jackson ‘don’t fear any criminal investigation.’

According to E! News’ sources, ‘Bass and Waddell’s wedding is still going to be filmed for ABC amidst scandal.’ We wish both of them many years of happiness together.