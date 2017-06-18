Evan Bass And Carly Waddell Tied The Knot In Mexico

Despite the scandal of the 4th season of Bachelor In Paradise, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell got married in Mexico on Saturday. The couple’s wedding was officiated by Chris Harrison.

According to sources, the Bachelor In Paradise couple tied the knot in front of the family and friends at a resort outside Puerto Vallarta.

The couple’s guests include Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, Bachelor Nation members. Bass and Waddell have been a member of the Bachelor Nation for a while.

Evan was a cast of the 13th season of The Bachelorette. During the show, he met JoJo Fletcher. Unfortunately, Bass was sent home at the end of the show’s week five.

Determined to find his true love, Bass joined the casts of Bachelor In Paradise Season 3.

As for Carly, she was a cast of The Bachelor Season 19. She competed for Chris Soules’ heart but failed.

Carly then joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise Season 2. During the show, she met Kirk DeWindt but their relationship was cut short after DeWindt broke up with her.

In the 3rd Season of Bachelor In Paradise, Bass and Waddell met and got engaged at the end of the show.

Waddell once mentioned that she and Bass have a great communication. No wonder the two are getting along great!

In April Waddell told E! News about how they’re more in love than they were ever before.

‘I think that relationship wise, we’re definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun. It was always good, it’s just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We’ve never had a bad spell. It’s always been consistently good,’ she said.

Finding true love was a long time coming for Bass and Waddell. We’re glad they’ve finally found each other. Best wishes to both of them!