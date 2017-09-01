Eva Mendes Talks Motherhood And Her Love Of Sugar: “I Have To Manage My Sugar Cravings Constantly.”

Being a good example for your kids is a notable goal for many parents. New parents often wreck their brain with the thought that maybe they won’t be good enough or make all the wrong silly mistakes. A very real aspect of parenting that sometimes isn’t talked about is the self-realization of being deeply flawed and still learning.

Eva Mendes, actress, and dreamboat Ryan Gosling’s long time girlfriend opened up about this premise in an issue of Shape magazine when she talked about her body, body image, food tendencies and being a mother to two girls. When she spoke about getting into shape after having her second daughter, she says while it was difficult, it was actually not as tough as she had anticipated because she’s always running around after the both of them. Esmeralda Amada is 2 and Amada Lee is 11 months.

When discussing her eating habits, she talked about needing to be the best example possible for her growing daughters. She doesn’t want them to be susceptible to the pitfalls and struggles that she went through regarding food. “I don’t keep junk food at home anymore because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab.”

The actress has been devoted to being very hands on with her young daughters and has essentially stopped acting as a result. She actually hasn’t taken any roles since 2014, before she got pregnant with her first born. Her and Gosling are incredibly private about their relationship, they tend to not talk about one another in interviews and have rarely been seen on the red carpet together. They met on one of the last films Mendes did before her hiatus, The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012 and have been together ever since.

It’s not known whether Mendes no longer wants to act or if this is simply an impermanent decision she’s made while her children are still so young. Gosling and Mendes have kept the two girls also completely out of the public eye as only a couple of pictures exist of them online.