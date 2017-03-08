Eva Mendes Talks About Choosing Family Over Celebrity

Many think that Hollywood stars need expensive cars, fancy holidays or glamorous objects to be happy, but not Eva Mendes. The 43-years old actress declared that she is more relaxed when she enjoys the simple things in her life, like being at home with husband Ryan Gosling and their two girls.

Eva Mendes has a full life, with her career as an actress, her own fashion line, and her family, but not many people know that she loves being at home with her girls the most, not on the red carpet.

In an interview for SHAPE’s April edition, Eva revealed how she got rid of the baby weight by being active and keeping up with her little ones.

Mendes said that it has been more challenging to get back in shape after her second daughter, but the fact that she’s always running around with the kids made it a lot easier. With a big smile on her face, the actress admits that she is on the move all day.

When she’s not playing with her two daughters, Esmeralda, 2-years old, and Amada, 11-months old, she heads to the gym. Eva loves working out because it allows her to spend time on herself, and an hour to dedicate to her wellness is a priority for the actress.

In the off-season, Mendes works out three days a week, but when it comes to looking perfect for the summer, Eva upgrades it to five days a week. She said she enjoys doing intervals, like running or sprinting and lifting light weights.

Talking about the Eva Mendes Collection at New York & Company, Gosling’s wife celebrates all shapes with her clothing line, perfect for any woman.