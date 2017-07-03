Eva Marcille Filming ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ – Will She Get A Peach?

Filming for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is in full swing and it looks like Bravo is looking to add at least one new peach holder to the cast. Eva Marcille is in the running to be the next housewife to grace our screens on RHOA according to TMZ. It was reported that Eva has already filmed a few scenes for the hit reality show in order to find out if she is a good fit.

Eva’s scenes were filmed with NeNe Leakes at NeNe’s house, according to the report. Bravo producers are reportedly looking to make some cast changes in order to shake up some new drama on the long-running show and they are hoping that adding Eva to the mix is the answer.

She ready!!! (Swipe left) Thank @japanesefaces for hopping on these one and twos🌻 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

With Phaedra Parks’ shocking exit after the Season 9 RHOA reunion and the possibility that Kenya Moore won’t be back as well, it’s easy to see why Bravo would want to add more cast members. The shocker is that Eva may not be replacing either of them.

Instead, it is rumored that Eva Marcille might actually be in the running to replace a current peach holder. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey were named as possible RHOA cast members that might not make it to Season 11.

With Phaedra out, Porsha will need to work on her storyline. She was saved last season with the Kandi Burruss date rape drama but once it was discovered that Phaedra was the source of the rumor and not Kandi herself, that whole arc went out the window.

Less is so much more🌻 Thanks to @terrellmullin and @kissnypro A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Cynthia is in a similar situation now that her divorce from Peter Thomas is finalized. With no Cynthia drama aside from the typical arguments between cast members, it’s not shocking that Bravo is looking to find someone fresh to replace her.

This is where Eva Marcille comes in. As the winner of Season 3 of America’s Next Top Model, Eva has already proved she can be entertaining and full of drama. While Eva has technically never been married, the drama surrounding her relationship with Kevin McCall may be enough to fire up ratings and draw some new viewers.

I was so happy to support my beautiful girlfriend @evamarcille at the BET Awards. She is #blackgirlmagic. #betawards2017 #michaelforatlanta #startathome #thenextmayorofatlanta #sterling2017 #newleadershipnewdirection A post shared by Michael T. Sterling (@michaelforatlanta) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Eva and Kevin have a daughter together and their attempts to co-parent have not gone well. Their drama has even managed to spill over onto social media when Kevin posted a “missing” poster of his daughter on Instagram last year.

Eva also gets extra points because she is only 32-years old. This makes the RHOA newbie much younger than the current peach holders where Porsha Williams is currently the youngest at 36-years old.

She is dating Michael Sterling, an Atlanta attorney who is running for mayor. If Sterling does end up winning and they get married, RHOA will have the mayor’s wife on the show. That sounds like a win for everybody.