Eva Longoria’s Husband Jose Antonio Baston Made A Rare Public Appearance At AmfAR Gala in Cannes

Eve is we don’t see him that often, Eva Longoria’s husband cannot resist a good party. Joe Antonio “Pepe” Baston stepped out with his wife last Thursday making a rare appearance in public at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

After Baston had skipped the carpet, he posed jubilant with Longoria at the event’s cocktail hour.

The Televisa president let loose inside the venue, and he was all smiles from ear to eat as he was sitting close to his wife during dinner. He even posed for a selfie with David Beckham.

Longoria revealed earlier this month the fact that she and her husband would be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in Cannes.

“I am going to be working in Cannes with L’Oreal,” she stated. “It’s my 12th year with L’Oreal so that I will be there, and he is coming, and we are going to make it a long week.”

“We are always like newlyweds,” the 42-year-old beauty gushed of Baston.

“Some days we feel like we have been married for 40 years, and other days we feel like we have been married for two seconds — just depends on the day!”

Eva Longoria has been quite busy lately as she is filming the forthcoming TV movie Type A starring Ken Marino and Andy Richter.

She also filmed the movie Lowriders starring Melissa Benoist, Theo Rossi, and Cress Williams, which tells the story of a young Los Angeles- based street artist and follows his relationship with his father. She has been quite busy starring opposite Jamie Foxx and Jessica Szhor in All-Star Weekend, a 2017 comedy.

She was recently interviewed about a possible Roseanne revival and about getting back on board to return to Desperate Housewives.

She said that she would definitely grab the chance to play Gaby Solis again because she missed the character very much and she would like to find herself again in her skin. Longoria also said that she would be the first one to sign up because she is deeply in love with the show.