Eva Longoria Stuns With New Photoshoot As She Faces Jose Baston Divorce Rumors

At 41, Eva Longoria never looked so good, and this picture proves it.

Advertisement

The former “Desperate Housewives” actress, who turns 42 on March 15, was photographed on a steamy photo shoot in Los Angeles, California as she battles rumors that her third marriage to husband, Jose Baston, is falling apart.

On Monday afternoon, in the burning California heat, the television producer and director turned heads as she showed off her perfect beach body in a series of stylish bathing suits as she posed for a professional photographer.

The world seems to agree that Longoria, who has been named one of Hollywood’s most beautiful women by several magazines including People en Español and People magazines, looks half her age.

It has been confirmed that the stunning shoot was for a high-end fashion magazine out soon.

The political activist and businesswoman first donned a black and pink animal print one-piece which she paired with a black and white blazer.

The “Crazy Kind of Love” star later changed into a backless and laced black number that she completed with strappy stilettos.

It appears that all of the items that Mrs. Longoria wore on the shoot are from her new collection in collaboration with sportswear manufacturer, Sunrise Brands.

Via social media, she promoted the women’s apparel collection by writing: “I’m so excited to announce that my collection is now at @HSN just in time for spring! I want to know from you what piece you are most excited about! Let me know in the comments! Check it out on HSN now!”

It is believed that Mr. Baston and Longoria might be going through some tough times because they have not been seen together in the past months.

Baston and Longoria, who have been married since 2013, have been going on separate vacations since the year started.

The Texan entertainer rarely mentions her Spanish television executive hubby, Baston, 48, on social media.

Advertisement

So, is the Hillary Clinton supporter super private about her life or is there trouble in paradise?