Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Perfect Bronzed Skin In Tiny Playsuit During Charity Dinner In Marbella

Eva Longoria looked stunning as she attended a charity dinner in Marbella, Spain with her husband Jose Antonio Baston this week. The 42-year-old actress showed off her bronzed legs in a sexy but playful black outfit with a whimsical pleated hem. The whole look was completed by a pair of Perspex lace-up heels.

The one piece, featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, made the actress look sizzling hot and showcased her glowing, sun-kissed skin.

Source: etonline.com

Her deep bronze contrasted with the simple diamond necklace and bracelet she opted for.

The Desperate Housewives star wore her raven hair in waves cascading over her shoulders and framed her eyes with her signature smokey shadow.

Her husband, Jose accompanied Longoria.

The two got married in May of last year in a Mexican romantic ceremony.

Afterward, they enjoyed a honeymoon in Cambodia.

The happy couple met through a mutual friend in 2013, and more than two years later, in December of 2015, they announced their engagement.

The hot actress was previously married to Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 before she tied the knot with basketball player Tony Parker, to whom she was married from 2007 to 2011.

As for her career, Eva is currently starring in a remake of the classic 1987 film Overboard, starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

The story follows a wealthy woman who falls off her yacht and is saved by a carpenter she had previously rejected.

In the new version, Spanish heartthrob Eugenio Derbez plays playboy Leonardo who loses his memory after falling overboard and is saved by Anna.

What do you think about Eva Longoria’s charity dinner fashion?