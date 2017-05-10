Eva Longoria Dishes On Marriage, Her New Movie, And Pregnancy Rumors

Eva Longoria and José Bastón’s one year anniversary is just around the corner, in fact, it’s coming on the 21st of May. Longoria said she could hardly believe it has come that fast.

“We can’t believe it. you know some days it feels like forty years, and some days it feels like we met yesterday.”

Not only do they have to figure out what they’re going to do to celebrate their first year, but the couple has to deal with pregnancy rumors now and then as well.

The most recent case was last month when the paparazzi snapped some pictures of Longoria while they were on vacation.

Longoria says she usually doesn’t bother with the gossip, “but this time my mom called me because I actually really did look pregnant. So I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I could see why you were questioning that.”

She blamed the “baby bump” on some extra cheese she had when she was having lunch.

However, despite her image mishap, she appeared on the cover of the new issue of Health in a bikini.

Eva said the photo took place just before “cheese-gate. I am trying to get back to this because this was pre-vacation.”

When it comes to planning for the baby with her husband, Longoria explained, “I don’t know. Right now I am a step mom to three amazing kids, and I’ve had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful. It is been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a stepmom.”

Longoria is starring in the new film Lowriders about a distant father and an older brother who have just gotten out of prison after eight years behind bars.

The film takes place in L.A.’s lowrider community with Eva playing the stepmom of the young man. The movie will hit theaters on the 12th of May.