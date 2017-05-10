Eva Longoria Discusses Her 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With José Bastón

Eva Longoria is still feeling like a newlywed after one year has already passed since her wedding with Jose Baston. The beautiful actress talked with the press about married life, anniversary plans, and all the pregnancy rumors. She chatted with ET’s Denny Directo during the event at the premiere of her new film Lowriders in Los Angeles, California, this Tuesday.

“We’re always like newlyweds,” the 42-year-old beauty said about her husband. “Some days we feel like we’ve been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we’ve been married for two seconds — just depends on the day!”

The lovely couple tied the knot in an amazingly beautiful ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, last year on May 21.

The actress also unveiled that they will spend their anniversary abroad.

“I’m going to be working in Cannes with L’Oreal,” she confessed. “It’s my 12th year with L’Oreal, so I’ll be there and he’s coming and we’re going to make it a long week.”

Even if the two of them have kind of busy schedules, Longoria insisted that their secret of having the most beautiful marriage and having enough time to spend together is simple: they are each other’s priorities: “We’re priorities for each other, so it’s pretty easy.”

The couple has recently been on a fun holiday in Hawaii for Baston’s 49th birthday, and during the trip, Longoria posted on Instagram some explanations, squashing the unfounded rumors about her being pregnant.

“I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat,” she said in that Instagram post.

“I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that’s the news of the day. I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”

Longoria’s newest movie, Lowriders, premieres on May 12. The movie is a family drama set in East Los Angeles.