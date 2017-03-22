Eva Longoria Admits She Was Terrified To Star Opposite David Suchet In New Period Drama!

Eva Longoria revealed that she was terrified to star opposite David Suchet in her new period drama after comedian Jack Whitehall had said he was “a big deal.”

As fans may already know, former Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria plays a part in an adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s ‘Decline And Fall,’ co-starring David Suchet. She recently admitted that she experienced a lot of anxiety on the set precisely because she looked up to the actor.

“I had a lot of scenes with David Suchet,” Longoria started.

“I remember walking on set and Jack’s like, ‘David’s a really big deal.’

“He’s such a great, well-respected actor that I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so terrified to have a scene with him because I think he’s going to eat me up’.”

However, despite her initial tension working with Suchet, she soon realized that he was a great person and he even helped her relax on the set.

“But he was lovely, his character is so inferior to mine that he immediately put me at ease.”

Jack Whitehall plays the lead role on the comedy-drama. His character is a disgraced former Oxford student who goes to work at a school in Wales where Suchet’s character is in charge and falls in love with Longoria’s character.

Eva Longoria plays the mother of one of the students.

“You know, from the first moment I stepped on set I knew I was surrounded by geniuses… They’re just amazing, amazing actors and great comedians,” the actress praised her co-stars.

Furthermore, the star admitted that although she was not very familiar with Evelyn Waugh’s writings, she did not hesitate to accept the offer to star in the period drama.

“I’ve always been dying to do a period piece, I’ve always wanted to do something with the BBC and I’ve always wanted to do something in the UK.”

Advertisement

“So when this came up, it felt like it was written for me – I was like, ‘who else would play this part?’.” Are you excited to watch the show?