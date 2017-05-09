Ethan Hawke Takes A Shot At Donald Trump – “He’s A Carnival Barker”

Ethan Hawke has made quite the name for himself over the years as a writer, an actor, and a director. But he finds himself – like many other people – interested in politics these days. The Training Day star shared his thoughts on Trump in a new interview.

Advertisement

The Training Day star shared his thoughts on Trump in a new interview.

The 46-year-old star said President Donald Trump was a “carnival barker” and that he has “energized young people.”

The ex-husband of Uma Thurman said, “the only positive to having a complete carnival barker as a president is seeing how energized young people are for the first time.”

Hawke begrudgingly explained that he feels Trump has done an excellent job of pandering to the interests of the people and not following through his promises.

The actor revealed the biggest surprise for him is the way Trump was able to mobilize the nation of women against what he considers to be “an extremely misogynistic society.”

Despite his concern for the current political climate, Hawke is happy these days, and he still finds a lot of joy in acting in spite of the challenging nature of the business at times.

“Something you love doing, no matter how much, always becomes slightly stressful, less fun, when it’s a necessity.”

Hawke used to be married to Uma Thurman, but they divorced in 2005 after having two kids together, Maya and Levon.

In 2008, he married Ryan Shawhughes, and they have two children, Clementine and Indiana.

The actor said his family is one thing that keeps him content.

Advertisement

When his career isn’t going well, he always has his family to support him through the rough times. He said what brings him the most happiness is when his relationship with his wife is thriving.