Estelita Quintero Is Being Linked To Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J’s Split

Blame Estelita Quintero for it, Joseline Hernandez and her on-and-off boyfriend, Stevie J, have ended their relationship again.

A few days ago, fans of the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars were baffled after they abruptly canceled their appearances on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Mrs. Williams told viewers that the music producer and singer said they could not make it to the taping because of a personal matter.

And now a source has come out to say the private affair is Miss Estelita Quintero – the Panamanian bombshell who has captured Stevie J’s heart.

Stevie J has presented himself as Quintero’s new manager, and he claims that they are recording songs together, despite the fact that it is stated in her bio she is an actress and dancer.

According to sources, “The Puerto Rican Princess” believes that her baby daddy is sleeping with Quintero.

The same tipster said Hernandez and baby Bonnie flew to New York to take part in the interview, but she fought with Stevie J because of Quintero

The snitch shared: “Joseline was in New York, she brought Bonnie Bella with her and was ready to do the show.”

Apparently, the music producer is the one who declined to appear on the talk show because the controversial reality television personality threatened to expose him in front of millions of people.

The insider added: “It was Stevie that didn’t want to be on stage with her.She says he is scared of her calling him out on all his dirty deeds and he should be.”

The spy said the duo ended having a very heated argument over the rumors that “Quintero and Stevie are creeping behind her back.”

The source explained: “It all started over Estelita [Quintero]. They started fighting over her, and it escalated. Joseline’s accusing of sleeping with Estelita, she says she has the receipts.”

It was previously revealed that Hernandez was never a fan of Quintero and always feared that she was going to steal Stevie J from her and she was right.

The spy confessed: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman. Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita.”

This is probably not the future the pair had envisioned for baby Bonnie Bella – the former lovers recently spoke about raising her in a happy home with both parents and were thinking about giving her a sibling.

Those plans are now all out the door.