Home » Entertainment

Estelita Quintero And Joseline Hernandez Compete For Stevie J’s Love On Instagram

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/24/2017
Estelita Quintero Joseline HernandezCredit: Instagram

Estelita Quintero and Joseline Hernandez are taking their competition on Instagram to the extreme to get Stevie J’s attention, and he is loving every second of it.

This week, Miss Hernandez has been heating up social media with a series of scandalous pictures and videos.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star shared a clip where she is at a photo shoot wearing a bright yellow swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

She then went on to upload a few workout videos where she is sporting sheer leggings that put her curves on display and reveal her surgically-enhanced assets.

The bombshell from Puerto Rico also debuted a new sleek and chic bob.

A source has come forward to explain why Hernandez is showing off her impressive physique more than usual – she is facing a Tiny/Bernice Burgos situation.

Hernandez is competing on social media with Quintero, who is working with her baby daddy, Stevie J.

Quintero, a model and actress, has dozens of photos where she almost bares it all on Instagram. They would make virtually any man drool.

Quintero was introduced on a recent episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” as Stevie J’s Panamanian Goddess.

He claimed that he is her new manager and will be spending countless hours in the studio with her to produce an album.

The “Get Away” star’s beauty and physique have turned Hernandez into an emotional wreck who fears that Stevie J will cheat on her.

A source close to the flamboyant singer said: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her and feels she has to compete. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman.”

The spy went on to say Quintero is using her charm on the music maker to get a hit record and be a successful artist.

The insider added that Quintero is enjoying the competition because she knows she has what it takes to win.

The source added: “She is adding fuel to the fire by paying Stevie a lot of special attention. She is messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It is easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

Apparently, Stevie J is “not sweating it” because he warned his baby mama and is loving the digital catfight over his heart.

The spy said: “Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita.”

As Quintero and Hernandez fight, Mimi Faust is somewhere laughing and saying “Karma is a [email protected]

Post Views: 9,875

4 Comments

Christina Small
05/24/2017 at 10:02 pm
Reply

Joseline leave Stevie alone he ain’t the man for you. He just wants to use you like a wash cloth. You deserve a man who will love you for you. If wants to be with Estelita let him but in the end he will regret it.


Tamara Jackson
05/24/2017 at 10:11 am
Reply

Joseline man forget her.You got it, If that what Stevie want let him have her. Someone will take you and treasure you. Treat you like the Princess you are. Your values are way better than that drama he got going on.Remember Joseline another person trash becomes someone treasure. ####!!!!somethingjustnotworthit!!!!!!####


Special Lady
05/24/2017 at 8:59 am
Reply

Joseline has no reason to do anything meaning compete for what that man will be in her life till he die. To add the side chick looks like her so it don’t show much on her part as though she has something promising. Steve j ain’t a guy a woman should be proud to call my man he like a door knob everyone gets a turn an when you step out of his circle your nothing but the dirt underneath his shoe. So joseline I love you proud of you don’t be little yourself love. You have a lot going for you. Know this you can kill a person with kindness.


Lona Walker
05/24/2017 at 3:58 am
Reply

Okay she wants to be and actress can’t wait to see how this turns out😘one seen in empire they hurry up and wrote her out😘


