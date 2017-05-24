Estelita Quintero And Joseline Hernandez Compete For Stevie J’s Love On Instagram

Estelita Quintero and Joseline Hernandez are taking their competition on Instagram to the extreme to get Stevie J’s attention, and he is loving every second of it.

This week, Miss Hernandez has been heating up social media with a series of scandalous pictures and videos.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star shared a clip where she is at a photo shoot wearing a bright yellow swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

She then went on to upload a few workout videos where she is sporting sheer leggings that put her curves on display and reveal her surgically-enhanced assets.

The bombshell from Puerto Rico also debuted a new sleek and chic bob.

A source has come forward to explain why Hernandez is showing off her impressive physique more than usual – she is facing a Tiny/Bernice Burgos situation.

Hernandez is competing on social media with Quintero, who is working with her baby daddy, Stevie J.

Quintero, a model and actress, has dozens of photos where she almost bares it all on Instagram. They would make virtually any man drool.

Quintero was introduced on a recent episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” as Stevie J’s Panamanian Goddess.

He claimed that he is her new manager and will be spending countless hours in the studio with her to produce an album.

The “Get Away” star’s beauty and physique have turned Hernandez into an emotional wreck who fears that Stevie J will cheat on her.

#joselinehernandez #badbooshnation #spanishrocksta #baddestputa #lahhatl A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on May 20, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

A source close to the flamboyant singer said: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her and feels she has to compete. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman.”

The spy went on to say Quintero is using her charm on the music maker to get a hit record and be a successful artist.

The insider added that Quintero is enjoying the competition because she knows she has what it takes to win.

🤓🤓🤓…… A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on May 23, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

The source added: “She is adding fuel to the fire by paying Stevie a lot of special attention. She is messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It is easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

Apparently, Stevie J is “not sweating it” because he warned his baby mama and is loving the digital catfight over his heart.

The spy said: “Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita.”

As Quintero and Hernandez fight, Mimi Faust is somewhere laughing and saying “Karma is a [email protected] ”