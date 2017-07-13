ESPYs Award Winner Jarrius Robertson Threatens To Steal Nikki Bella Away From John Cena!

15-year-old Jarrius Robertson took the stage in his dapper suit and dark shades to accept the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPY Awards, and it is safe to say he just stole the show! But that is not the only thing he wants to steal.

Jarrius is a football, basketball and wrestling superfan who has been fighting with a rare, chronic liver disease called biliary atresia.

The teenager, who has had the disease ever since birth, has undergone many surgeries.

During his inspirational acceptance speech, Robertson opened up about what it meant to receive such a prestigious honor.

‘It means a lot, because I know I am inspiring everybody all over the world,’ he stated.

Backstage, the youngster was joined by WWE star John Cena, who also presented him with the honor.

The pro wrestler talked about what he finds so special about Robertson, pointing to his ‘character and personality, but moreover his fighting spirit. It’s admirable.’

The two even walked the red carpet together and goofed around like best of friends.

Source: etonline.com

But despite their budding bromance, Robertson made it very clear that he could woo Cena’s fiancée, Nikki Bella, away from him in the blink of an eye if he so desired.

‘And I thank you for being gracious enough not to do that,’ Cena replied, laughing.

Advertisement

Besides, even though Cena and Bella looked beautiful together at the event, the wrestler said it was not a date night as the only reason he was there was to protect Robertson. Cute!