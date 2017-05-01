Erin Moran’s Heartbroken Brother Opens Up About The Actress’ Death – “I Bawled Like A Baby!”

Recently, one of Erin Moran’s heartbroken relatives has decided to open up about the star’s unexpected passing.

Her brother, Tony Moran revealed, in an interview that took place yesterday, that he was unaware his sibling was sick, let alone dying!

“When I found out, I bawled like a baby. I couldn’t believe she was gone,” the man shared.

59-year-old Tony Moran stated that when Erin’s death was announced he though the cause was a heart attack due to her struggle with substance abuse.

The man also noted that in recent years they rarely saw each other, but he was aware her addiction issues were getting worse.

“The last photo I saw of Erin was in a recent magazine article and her being homeless and hooked on drugs,” Tony explained.

The picture made him “sick to my stomach” as it looked like she was “about to die.”

He also revealed that they did not have the happiest of childhoods.

Their father was abusive and ruled the home with fear. Fortunately for Erin, the violence was never directed towards her because she was famous and “untouchable” but just witnessing it was enough to scar her.

Also, their mother wished to become famous, and so, she lived vicariously through her daughter.

“When she wasn’t on set with her, she was in bed off her head on painkillers,” Tony admitted.

As fans of Happy Days may already be aware, the actress died in a trailer park on April 22.

According to her brother, Erin was a “tortured soul, ” and it was all because of Hollywood. Apparently, the industry that got rid of her as easy as she was cast ruined her life.

Her brother stated his belief that she had enough and was ready to die.