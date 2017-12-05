Erica Mena Promises To Bring ‘A Lot Of Drama’ After Replacing Joseline Hernandez On ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’

According to new reports, Erica Mena is supposedly replacing Joseline Hernandez on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and despite the fact that she may have really big shoes to fill, the woman assured us she is ready! Check out what she has in store for us!

Since Erica Mena is coming back to the show for season seven, forget about dreading Mondays and rejoice!

Allegedly, she is replacing fan-favorite Joseline Hernandez.

One insider on the set of the fan-favorite show shared that: ‘Erica cannot wait to get back on camera, she has missed all the fun and drama on this franchise. Erica’s a straight talker, she tells it like it is, and she is not afraid to stand her ground and call people on their sh*t, so you can guarantee she is going to bring one hell of a lot of drama to the A!’

Fans don’t expect any less from Erica anyway!

‘Plenty of people claimed ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ would be over once Joseline quit, but they were not expecting Erica to come on board—she is going to breathe new life into the show and leave her cast mates quivering in their Louboutins,’ our insider added.

After it was confirmed in the second part of the reunion that the show would be missing one of its key cast members, fans did not know what to expect.

Although we can all agree that nobody can replace Joseline, opting for Erica to take her spot was a great choice that will definitely help avoid the show’s demise.

Erica was always very entertaining while on Love and Hip Hop: New York!

Meanwhile, she has been shooting something in front of a green screen causing fans to speculate that it was for Love and Hip Hop.

Are you looking forward to Erica Mena’s return?