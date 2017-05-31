Erica Dixon And Lil Scrappy Make Peace As Emani Shines Bright – War With Momma Dee Seems Over

Anything for the family, that is what Erica Dixon and her ex, Lil Scrappy, have decided to do for the sake of their brilliant daughter, Emani.

And believe it or not, Momma Dee was present, and there were no fights or heated exchanges.

Fans of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta know that Scrappy and his baby mama, Erica, has had some bitter feuds and having Momma Dee in the picture did not help.

A few months ago, things got so out of control between the former lovers that Erica was forced to file a restraining order against the rapper, and of course, his mother was not pleased by the move.

Momma Dee wasted no time and blasted Erica at every chance she got via social media.

I normally dnt do this cause we use to b at each other's neck every sec but now we are on point and doing it for the Lil princess, and I just want to say thank u for having the love that Emani needs and that guidance and also being on her head when need be but over all ur a great mom and I thank u for having my most amazing daughter and Happy Mother's Day to my daughters beaurtiful mom @msericadixon A post shared by Lil Scrappy (@reallilscrappy) on May 14, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

The grandmother attempted to shame Erica in an interview on a radio show where she explained that her contract was not renewed for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 5 because she was ungrateful.

The very outspoken TV personality said: “I don’t know where she is, all I know is she went against the grain. For those that bite the hands that feed it, they should follow the same way.”

I'm so proud of my granddaughter princess Emani she is a honor roll student this year love her so much she's growing up fast#proud parents#Love her so much A post shared by Momma Dee (@tharealmommadee) on May 27, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

She went on to slam the restraining order filed against her son and claimed Erica lied to authorities.

She stated: “Erica did a false report. At the reunion, she said that she was in fear of her life. Never once was Erica in fear of her life on that stage, so she lied… VH1 told her to take it back and to drop the restraining order because you are lying. She refused… She is fired.”

A back and forth took place between the two women, and Erica won the battle by posting official documents that showed she was asked to return to the show.

The war seems to be over; the clan reunited and beamed with pride as they attended an honor roll ceremony for Emani last week.