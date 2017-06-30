Eric Benet Just Hit Back At Jay-Z For The Name Drop On His New Album

Does everyone love a shoutout? Some do, and some don’t. Eric Benét couldn’t help himself but to address the rapper’s allusion! On Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, the infamous rapper made over 30 name drops and references, and one of them was Eric Benet, the man who famously cheated on Halle Berry.

In the opening track, “Kill Jay-Z,” the 21-time Grammy winner compared his own marital infidelities to the R & B musician’s past extramarital indiscretions.

In his song, he wrote, “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away/ I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”

Just two hours after the song was released, Benet – who married Manuela Testolini in 2011 – tweeted, “Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife…like right now!”

Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now! ✌🏾 — Eric Benét (@ebenet) June 30, 2017

Jay-Z was referring to the collapse of Benet’s marriage to Halle Berry which ended in 2003.

Two years after they broke up, he said, “we all know I cheated. It was out there.”

Eric checked into rehab not long after for “sex addiction.”

The rehab program was Halle’s mother’s idea, and after he had received treatment, he realized he wasn’t an addict like other people in the program.

He said, “I went and heard other people’s stories and realized this is really not my struggle.”

Jay-Z apparently has a struggle of his own!

He apologizes to Beyoncé for his mistakes in the album’s title track, “4:44.”

When talking about the new record with iHeartRadio’s The Beat, Jay said it was one of the best songs he’s ever written, and he woke up at 4:44 in the morning to write it. Despite his failings, Jay-Z readily admits that Beyoncé is the best part of his life, and he admits that in his new song.