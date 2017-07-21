Eniko Parrish Remains Supportive As Kevin Hart Apologizes And Promises To Never Embarrass Her Again

Kevin Hart is finally coming clean a little bit and realizing that the only way he can move forward in the latest scandal that he is facing is to own his mistakes.

After trying to blame the media and online commenters for mocking him, the 38-year-old actor understood that the story will only go away when he apologizes to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish.

No amount of spinning could explain the fact that he was in a luxury car with a stunning young woman at 5 AM after a night of partying in Miami.

The comedian is sorry for the embarrassment he caused Parrish and has promised not to do that again. It is hard to know what he means by that since he also claims that nothing happened with the aspirant Latin singer who was later identified as Monique.

What is clear, Hart knows that the whole episode has tarnished his image, which means it could be bad for his career, at least in the short term.

A source shared: “Kevin is so incredibly sorry he caused this embarrassing situation. He did not do anything wrong, but he realizes how it may have looked. Eniko is supportive and understands, but she also told Kevin he had to be smart and not put himself in that kind of situation. It is a bad look even if he was just talking to her. Kevin agrees and promises never to make that mistake again.”

The Central Intelligence star reportedly spent twenty minutes in the back of his vehicle with the woman and paparazzi caught the whole thing.

However, it is hard to know what they were up to because the two parties are not talking.

The only official words that came from Hart were a caption on Instagram where he said: “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS.”

The talented entertainer was more honest when he addressed the cheating that destroyed his first marriage.

At the time, he revealed: “You cannot evolve as a man if you never make a mistake. The only way that you can be perfect is to f**k up. I get it. I f**ked up! Don’t cheat!”

Fans believe that he will say what occurred that night in a comedy routine.