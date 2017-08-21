FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Eniko Parrish And Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Go At It Over Home-Wrecker Label

Mel Walker Posted On 08/21/2017
Instagram

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart’s ex-wife and the mother of his children, Torrei, are currently involved in a nasty war of words on social media.

The Internet feud began with a nasty comment posted by a fan.

The pregnant model took to Instagram where she shared a beautiful picture of her and Kevin on their wedding day.

She used the caption to wish the comedian a happy first anniversary.

Eniko also reminded the world that she has been dating the famous actor for over eight years.

Her sweet post read: “I’m Grateful to God every day for putting us together. When it’s real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face. I love you more every day. Eight years together..1 year married. Forever to go! #HartilyYours . Happy 1-year anniversary babe! We made it!”

A person posted a brief comment saying that while he supports the couple but the truth of the matter is that Kevin and Torrei have been divorced for only six years.

If you do the math – it makes Eniko a home wrecker and Kevin, a cheater. Eniko was not having it and came out swinging.

The mother-to-be wrote: “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don’t believe the hype.”

She also took a nasty shot at Torrei by saying: “It’s no problem at all. I’m basically immune to it now. Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck…Knowing damn well there were other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case, and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down.”

Torrei is a fighter, just ask Amber Rose, so she clapped back at Eniko by writing: “Normally I don’t feed into this, but when you addressed me, you forced my hand to respond. We have made successful strides to become a loving co-parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned.”

The comedian has to fix this.

1 Comment

Terrie Woodley
08/21/2017 at 9:55 am
Reply

Its no secret that Kevin Hart and his wife cheated on each other. Its not secret that they were separated living in different homes. As a matter a fact Kevin Hart talks about it in his jokes. He said he didnt care nor regret that he cheated on his wife. He was miserable with her. I mean he did it the cowardly way, but there is no need of calling his new wife a mistress if the husband and wife and not together.


