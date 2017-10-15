Emotional Suri Cruise Begs Father Tom To See Her — Katie Holmes Is Hurt By Situation

At this point, Suri Cruise’s lack of relationship with her father, Tom, is heartbreaking.

According to the latest reports, Suri has been begging her mother, Katie Holmes, to spend time with her dad.

It has been claimed that the father-daughter duo has not seen or spoken to each other in over four years.

A friend told Star magazine that the 11-year-old girl recently sat down with her mom and had an emotional conversation with her.

Suri reportedly said that she still loves her father and “of course she wants to be with him!”

The child wanted to know if she did something wrong when she was little for her father to abandon her.

The chatty insider claimed that Jamie Foxx’s girlfriend took the time to explain to her only child that Tom has a busy life which is why he has not been able to see her.

The source claimed that Holmes and many of her loved ones believe that the Church of Scientology is one of the reasons why Cruise is not allowed to see his daughter.

The person shared: “When Katie [Holmes] turned her back on Tom and Scientology, by extension, so did Suri — even though she’s an innocent party in all of this.”

The pal told the publication: “Her sentiments were short but full of emotion.She asked if she’d done something to make him stay away, and then begged him to come and visit! She’s a smart cookie and knows that Tom hangs out with his older children, Connor and Isabella [from his marriage to Nicole Kidman].”

The insider stated that Holmes is closer than ever to Suri because Tom is out of her life.

The spy revealed: “Tom does not make time for Suri, and she has learned to deal with not having her father around. As Suri matures into a young girl, she is learning more about who her father is in the world and about his busy lifestyle as a mega-star actor. Due to Tom’s absence, Suri and Katie have an extremely tight bond. Suri gets everything she needs from her mother: love, guidance, wisdom, and grace.”

It might be the right time for all parties involved to move on.