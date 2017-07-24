FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Emotional Maria Menounos Confesses She Prayed To Get Cancer Too After Her Mother’s Diagnosis

Nick Markus Posted On 07/24/2017
Maria MenounosSource: eonline.com

Maria Menounos and her mom Litsa share a very strong bond. According to the TV host, soon after her mother was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer, desperate Maria tried to bargain with a higher power.

During an interview on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, Menounos revealed that she was getting really frustrated because her mother was not fighting and was not getting any better.

‘I just remember praying and just saying, ‘God, I wish you gave this to me because I have the fight and I have the will to beat this stuff. She doesn’t.’ And, uh, be careful what you wish for.’

A few months following Litsa’s surgery, Maria started experiencing dizziness and headaches.

In addition, she began having trouble reading the teleprompter at her TV and radio jobs.

Because her symptoms were just like her mother’s, she decided to go to the hospital.

The medical expert told her she had a brain tumor called meningioma and that she needed to schedule an appointment with a neurosurgeon right away.

At first, she kept the diagnosis a secret from her close ones.

She only told her mother about it three days prior to her surgery.

Fortunately, her tumor was noncancerous, and the celebrity started her recovery process right away.

Now, the mother and daughter are looking forward to better days as Litsa is also hopefully getting better.

‘I just hope that we can make her one of the long-term survivors because I am worried about her. Nobody ever wants to lose their mom. I pray this next MRI is good so that we can all just take a breath, and I have some time to not worry,’ Menounos told Kelly with tears in her eyes.

Maria was lucky enough to have the moral support of her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, who also sat down for an interview with Kelly.

Post Views: 0

