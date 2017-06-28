FREE NEWSLETTER
Emotional Lamar Realizes Why He Is No Longer Friends With Rob Kardashian: ‘I Hurt His Sister Too Much’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/28/2017
lamar odom rob kardashianSource: lovescott.com

Is the man close to another breakdown? It looks like Lamar Odom has not moved on from Khloe completely as he is still talking about the Kardashians! Today, June 28, the former basketball player appeared on Wendy Williams Show and revealed new details on the fallout with his former family, especially his bad relationship with Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian.

Odom told the host they were really close and expressed his sadness about not even meeting his child Dream yet.

Asked about why he thinks they drifted away, Odom emotionally explained that it must have been because of how much he hurt his sister Khloe adding that he would hate himself as well in his situation.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may remember, Lamar struggled with addiction for a long time.

Back in 2015, the man had a drug overdose while in a brothel!

‘I was not in a good place mentally before the incident happened. My wife, we were going through some things. And I was in a dark place. If [Khloe] was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.’ Odom stated, accepting Rob’s indifference towards him and choosing to keep his distance from Khloe.

It definitely seems like Lamar is close to another downward spiral and it’s all because he regrets his falling out with Khloe as well as not keeping in touch with Rob and the rest of the clan!

Do you think he and Rob should remain pals despite what happened with Khloe?

