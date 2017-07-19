FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Emotional Aaron Carter Claims He Doesn’t Drink At All Because Of Health Reasons Despite DUI Arrest

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/19/2017
aaron carterSource: eonline.com

Yesterday, during an interview, Aaron Carter burst into tears as he opened up about his DUI arrest. The 29-year-old singer could not contain his emotions and stated he hadn’t slept for days because of the shocking scandal.

Carter decided to explain the events surrounding his arrest in Georgia on Saturday, July 15.

Although he was charged with driving under the influence, the man revealed he doesn’t consume alcohol because of a medical condition.

‘I don’t drink alcohol at all. I will occasionally have a sip of beer or something like that, but I cannot even drink IPAs,’ Aaron insisted.

In addition, despite the fact that he was also busted for possession of marijuana, the I Want Candy crooner claimed he has a license for it and uses it for anxiety, chronic pain and to boost his appetite.

He insisted he doesn’t take any other drugs, despite admitting that he taxes Xanax, propranolol for high blood pressure and oxycodone for his mouth.

Carter then spoke out against people who claimed he should seek help for his alleged drug addiction.

‘I do not need help. What I need is for people to understand that I am human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life. I do not drink. Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up,’ the songster stated.

Do you also think Aaron Carter should check in to rehab and seek help for his supposed drug problem? Or, on the contrary, you believe his claims that he has no addiction issues whatsoever?

