Emmy Rossum Opens Up About One Of Her Weirdest Auditions

Emmy Rossum, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, June 15th, revealed she was once in a strange situation where a director asked her to audition in a bikini. The actress, who stars in the series Shameless, was talking about being involved in one of David Schwimmer’s videos, which were designed to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

During the chat on the vignette, she was asked if her career had ever been in jeopardy due to sexism and harassment.

The actress explained, “I’ve never been in a situation where somebody invited me to do something obviously physical in exchange for a job.”

Emmy claimed she had never been in a potential “pay-to-play” type situation.

“But even as recently as a year ago, my agent called me and said to me, ‘I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie, and they’re going to offer it to you.”

However, the director needs to see that the actress isn’t fat, so he needs her to come into the office wearing a bathing suit.

Rossum claimed her agent told her, “there’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.”

When Pamela Adlon pointed out that she was regularly flaunting her body on the television series Shameless, Rossum added that the director wanted to make sure she hadn’t gained any weight at all.

She said, ” He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was the question. And I had this moment like, ‘Well, how good is the part?’ For a second, I was like, ‘Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.'” Unfortunately, we never found it if she ended up taking the part, but we can only assume no.