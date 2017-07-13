Emmy Nominations Announced — ‘Westworld’ And ‘Stranger Things’ Lead The Pack!

Genre television is often considered to be the “red-headed stepchild” when it comes to award nominations, particularly at the Emmys. But this year’s nominations, which were just announced this morning, put three major genre shows at the top of the list.

HBO’s Westworld toppled the competition with 22 total nominations — the most Emmy nods for any scripted series this year.

(Saturday Night Live also garnered 22 nominations, but that was on the comedy side, which is a separate slate of nominations at the Emmys.)

The hit Netflix original series Stranger Things came in second with 18 nominations overall, followed by Hulu’s dystopian series, The Handmaid’s Tale, which got 13 nominations.

All three shows will compete for “Best Drama Series” alongside House of Cards, Better Call Saul, The Crown, and This is Us.

“Best Actress in a Drama Series” nominees include Claire Foy (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Robin Wright (House of Cards), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), and Keri Russell (The Americans).

On the “Best Actor” side, the competition includes Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).

Competing for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” are Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

The “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” nominees include John Lithgow (The Crown), Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld).

Other notable nominees include the late Carrie Fisher for Amazon’s Catastrophe and fan-favorite Shannon Purser for Stranger Things. The 69th Annual Emmy Awards (with host Stephen Colbert) will air live on Sunday, September 17 at 8/7c on CBS.