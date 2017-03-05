Emma Watson Talks About Her Outfit From The First ‘Harry Potter’ Premiere

Emma Watson is one of the most appreciated actresses and never makes a fool out of herself when she steps on the red carpet. Emma showed her awesome taste in terms of style during her Beauty and the Beast promo tour, wearing only ethically produced designs.

Invited this Friday at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 26-years old British actress cringed when the host pulled up a photo from Watson’s first movie premiere “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

Emma wore a short sleeved gray dress with purple square-toe boots, a fur boa and a Golden Snitch-esque clutch. Although she was only 11-years old, she feels like she should have done better.

The actress told Ellen that it was her first movie premiere and that she and her mother planned the whole thing weeks ahead. “I thought I looked amazing by the way,” said Emma with a big smile on her face.

Source: Getty

Comparing Emma’s latest red carpet run, we can see how much her style has evolved over the past 16 years. The beautiful actress wears only designer pieces during such events, including Oscar de la Renta, Louis Vuitton, and Emilia Wickstead.

Her confidence transcended in the outfit choices Emma made for her role as Belle, one that she dreamed on for a long time.

Watson told Ellen that when she was little, she watched Beauty and the Beast so many times that she made her parents go mad each time she wanted to see it again.

Now a strong woman, Emma Watson also managed to portray Belle as an empowered female, one that can control her own destiny. With her style and grace, we couldn’t have imagined a more suitable actress for Belle’s role.