Emma Watson Takes First Ever “Genderless” Acting Award From MTV Movie And TV Awards

Emma Watson just made history! The Beauty And The Beast actress just accepted the Best Actor In A Movie award at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The award is the first genderless acting award in the history of American award shows.

Advertisement

Emma is a staunch feminist and has spent a lot of time promoting gender equality, or rather, as some critics say, furthering the advances of women.

The actress thanked MTV for the prestigious award.

“The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience. MTV’s move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone.”

She continued saying the purpose of acting is to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and that doesn’t need separation into different categories.

After joking about her performance where she sang for the first time in Beauty and the Beast, she said it was pretty scary for her.

She explained that she won the award due to her character’s passion for knowledge and the desire for more in life which was fuel for the character’s alienation.

Watson continued by saying she was proud of being a part of a film that celebrated values like literacy, inclusion, joy, love and diversity.

Emma finished her speech by thanking everyone who voted for her and for all of her fans who supported her.

The Beauty and The Beast was one of the most successful films in recent memory, garnering over $1 billion worldwide in box offices internationally.

Advertisement

The film is Disney’s 7th highest grossing film, and it is currently the most lucrative remake of all time.