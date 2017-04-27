Emma Watson Reveals What It’s Like To Work With Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is apparently THAT fantastic. E! News talked to Emma Watson at the New York City premiere of her new science fiction thriller The Circle.

In the film, Emma and Tom Hanks work together for the first time, and according to Emma, she wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from the superstar Hollywood actor.

Watson said, “I’m like, ‘there’s no way this guy is going to live up to his reputation, right?”

She went on, “there’s no way he’s going to be as nice as everyone says he is and whatever else. And then he was!”

The Bling Ring star said Tom is one of the funniest and easy-going people and it’s a pleasure working with him.

She said she was euphoric to be able to report that Tom Hanks is the man everyone thinks he is. Watson revealed he is one of the best people she worked with.

For the Beauty And The Beast actress meeting Tom was one of those circumstances where a person doesn’t know whether or not they would be a disappointed.

A star of Tom’s caliber has a huge reputation, and an individual has certain expectations when it comes to dealing with a celebrity of that measure.

She said, “he’s like a hero!”

The new movie explores subjects of technology and social media and also stars Karen Gillan and Bill Paxton.

The premiere of the film gave Emma the opportunity to talk about her social media and how she uses it.

Does Emma read the comments? Apparently, she doesn’t!

She explained, “No. For my sanity, I cannot even go there. I have to create some distance because I’m human, you know? I think there is this way that, sometimes, technology can dehumanize and it’s like they’re saying something about someone that isn’t there.”

Watson went on to explain that there is someone behind social media account, so words have to be chosen wisely.