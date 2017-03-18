Emma Watson Reveals She Was Bullied In School!

Emma Watson came out to the press about her experiences feeling bullied and isolated when she was in school. The 26-year-old star urged young fans to find “their tribe and their kindred spirits.” The “Harry Potter” star told the press that young people shouldn’t feel lonely because things will get better if they don’t give up.

She went on to say that she remembers feeling like she didn’t really fit in and how sad that made her feel. Watson found her fame when she was 11 and is now rumored to be worth 57 million pounds.

She was privately educated at Oxford between filming the eight Harry Potter movies. She stated that kids who feel left out should keep trying to find people who they connect with.

She says: “I would say for anyone that feels like an outsider in their environment, there is a big, wide world out there with so many different people with diverse opinions and perspectives and interests, and go out there and find your tribe, go find your kindred spirits, and they do exist, they don’t necessarily come easily.”

Watson has recently had pictures stolen from her, and the pictures were distributed all over what is called the Dark Web, which is a form of the internet that is not ranked by search engines like Google and Yahoo. Allegedly the photos are of her during a fitting, but they are not revealing photos in any way.

Watson posed for Vanity Fair recently in a revealing outfit, and people have been criticizing her choice to do so considering her political views.

Emma has given the role of Bella in Beauty and The Beast a “feminist make-over” as the character is said to not fit into conventional gender roles of what a young woman is supposed to fit into. She says that the character mirrors her own experiences of a young girl who doesn’t really fit in.