Emma Watson Reveals Her Massive Salary For The Movie Beauty And The Beast!

The live-action remake of the infamous tale “The Beauty And The Beast” has been making huge strides all over theaters in the world and it hasn’t even been out yet for 24 hours!

According to expert predictors, the highly anticipated movie will earn $60 million dollars this afternoon, and the movie is expected to make another $140 million dollars by the on of Saturday!

As the movie pulls in huge amounts of cash and fans go to the theaters to watch the Disney Classic, the question once again raises itself – how much did Emma Watson make for playing the leading role in the movie?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the young actress signed a deal to make a certain amount depending on how well the movie performs at the box office internationally.

She is said to be able to earn $15 million if the movie makes $750 million at the box office! Even though $15 million is a ton of money, it looks like nothing in comparison to how much money the actress has made from the massively successful franchise The Harry Potter series.

The salaries of the other leading actors and actresses have yet to be revealed to the public.

In 2014, Angelina Jolie is said to have made $15 million for her starring role in the movie Maleficient as well as a backend deal that awards her a set amount if the movie performs well at the box office.

It is still unknown how much money Angelina Jolie had made exactly from the movie.

Last year, Emma Watson revealed her frustrations with the alleged ‘gender wage’ gap. She went on to say that stars are not supposed to talk about money because people will accuse you of being a spoiled diva but she said that she does not care because about this as she believes she is standing up for what is right.