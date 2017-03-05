Emma Watson Hits Critics Of Her Vanity Fair Photos: ‘I Don’t See What My T–s’ Have To Do With Equality

Emma Watson is not ready to let other people decide what it means for her to be a real feminist. The 26-year-old actress recently posed in a revealing way for Vanity Fair magazine.

Some commentators were quick to label her a hypocrite for calling herself a feminist while showing a lot of skin in photos that could be deemed not safe for work.

Watson participated in a photo shoot with famed photographer Tim Walker to promote her controversial new movie Beauty and the Beast that will be released on March 17.

The British movie star has long been a forceful advocate for equality and women’s rights. She has even spoken at the United Nations about those issues. Watson’s 2014 speech there was even a landmark moment in her career.

Despite all of this, some members of the feminist movement remained attached to a traditional vision of what it means to push for gender equality.

For those critics, a feminist should not appear in an inappropriate fashion in a magazine no matter how prestigious it is.

Watson does not care about all of the fuss and is ready to take the fight to the naysayers. In a new interview with Reuters, she spoke loud and clear.

The Harry Potter actress said: “It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is.”

One of the most famous faces of the HeForShe campaign added: “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my t—s have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

Most commenters agree with Watson’s defense of her values, and feminism is about freedom for a woman to do whatever she wants with her body.