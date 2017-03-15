Emma Watson Has Her Private Pictures Stolen!

Emma Watson is the victim of the latest celebrity photo leak, and the Beauty and the Beast star is determined to take legal action against those who stole her private pictures, although there was nothing too compromising!

However, it looks like the photos show Emma trying on various outfits and are a couple of years old. A publicist for the Harry Potter actress said that lawyers had been instructed to take action, but no other information would be released for now.

Lately, incidents with celebrities being victims of hackers have become more and more common, and Emma Watson’s story comes at a moment when another star actress is taking legal action over unauthorized images. Mischa Barton, who was the latest victim just a couple of days ago will not stand helpless, as she hired Lisa Bloom to represent her in court.

Earlier this year, Lucy Hale, the 27-years old actress had some pics leaked on the Internet as well. Lucy also hired an attorney, who sent a warning letter to the site that posted the stolen images.

Back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton when through a situation similar to Emma Watsons, after an issue with Apple’s cloud storage system which lead to a lot of images ending up online.

Being one of the largest breaches of celebrity privacy, it drew the attention of the F.B.I., who got involved in handling the situation. Apple eventually admitted that it was an organized attack on usernames, passwords and security questions of specific celebrity accounts.

It may sound fun and exciting, but the punishment for such a crime is pretty harsh. In 2012, a man received a 10-year prison sentence for releasing private photos of actresses Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis, as an example. However, we hope that Emma Watson’s image won’t be affected by this. After all, she’s a rising star!