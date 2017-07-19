Emma Watson Begs Fans To Help Her Retrieve This Lost ‘Special Possession’

It sounds like the beloved actress is in desperate need of help and she is not afraid to ask for her fans’ aid! Emma Watson claims she lost no less than three rings at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday, July 16. The A-lister forgot the pieces of jewelry in her locker, but when she called later to ask about them, security found nothing.

If the rings were just ordinary accessories, we are sure she wouldn’t have gone to such lengths to retrieve them.

However, the actress stated they have a sentimental value as one of them is a present from her mother.

‘As of now, they’re missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring every day; it’s my most meaningful and special possession,’ the 27-year-old Watson wrote on her Facebook page.

The Harry Potter star added that if anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday after 3 PM and saw the rings or picked them up unknowingly, she would be incredibly grateful to have them back – no questions asked!

Emma Watson even set up an email address for this very purpose, where anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of her prized possession can write to her – [email protected]

In addition, she is even offering a reward for any piece of information that would bring her closer to retrieving the rings.

Hopefully, she’ll get her rings back!