Emma Thompson On Donald Trump: “He Asked Me Out Once!”

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has confessed in a recent interview that Donald Trump once asked her out!

Yesterday, March 23, Thompson talked about the bizarre experience of being asked out by the man who was going to become the president of the United States almost two decades later.

Apparently, the invitation was made in 1998 while she was filming Primary Colors. Ironically enough, the movie was subtly based on Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, and her character was also modeled after Hillary Clinton.

Emma stated that she was in her trailer on set when she received a phone call from Donald. “Hi, it’s Donald Trump here,” he said.

The actress explained that it was “like a moose had just entered my trailer,” as that phone had never rung before.

Even more shocking, the phone call came just a day after her divorce from actor Kenneth Branagh was finalized. Donald Trump doesn’t wait around, does he? He just jumps at the opportunity!

The shameless Trump called to offer her “some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers,” adding that they’re really comfortable!

As if the first offer was not sleazy enough, Trump added that they should have dinner sometime as it looks like they might get along very well.

According to Thompson she was speechless about his boldness and just answered that she will “get back” to him. Of course, she never did.

Although the current president did not hesitate to express his dislike for Thompson’s colleague, Meryl Streep, it looks like he might just have a soft spot for the Brit.