Emma Stone Returns To Blonde For Stunning Magazine Cover Shoot And Talks Portraying Billie Jean King

Emma Stone has decided to go back to her iconic blonde locks. The actress appeared on the September issue cover of Marie Claire, and it is safe to say she slayed her naturally golden hair in the gorgeous high-fashion photo shoot.

Aside from rocking her new look on the magazine’s cover, the 28-year-old Stone also opened up about how portraying tennis star Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes was a ‘game changer’ for her as an actress.

The film is set to be released in theaters this fall, on September 22.

It tells the story of the 1973 match between Billie and Bobby Riggs, played by Steve Carell.

Stone admitted that most of the time she feels nervous about communicating her own opinions, especially in a public setting but, playing the role of the outspoken tennis player was a ‘powerful experience.’

Despite the fact that she still feels uncomfortable with many things, the Oscar winner said she no longer can stay silent when it comes to the fight for gender equality.

‘There’s so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out. That is something that I struggled with in the past, but it is very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously. I want to learn how to fight better,’ Stone said.

During a previous interview, Emma revealed that she gained no less than 15 pounds and played tennis six days a week in order to prepare for the role.

