Emma Stone Reacts To Oscars 2017 Best Picture Mix-Up: “I F—ing Love ‘Moonlight'”

Emma Stone reacted backstage to the strange moment at the at the 2017 Oscars by saying: “I f—ing love Moonlight.”

Well, that clears this giant mess. A bizarre mix-up took place at the end of the 2017 Oscars, where La La Land was named Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight.

Poor Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were handed the wrong envelope, announced that La La Land had taken the most prestigious prize of the night.

The entire cast of the musical beaming with joy and pride came to the podium.

However, while producer Jordan Horowitz was giving his acceptance speech, he noticed the giant Oscar mix-up and immediately corrected things.

A very gracious Horwitz handed over the trophy he had in his hand to the Moonlight producer.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins struggled through the awkward moment to deliver what should have been a very profound and moving speech.

A visibly shaken and confused Jenkins said: “Even in my dreams this could not be true, but to hell with dreams, I’m done with it because this is true. Oh my goodness.”

Stone spoke backstage to reporters and dropped an F-bomb to explain what occurred.

She said: “I was looking down at (the Oscar) as if it was my newborn child. And then I was like, this is a naked man? I f–ing love Moonlight. God, I love Moonlight so much! (But) of course it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land.”

In reference to Beatty‘s revelation that he was handed a card for Best Actress – Emma Stone in La La Land, the star shared: “I was also holding my Best Actress card at that time … I don’t know what happened.”

This giant award moment will go down in history.