Emma Stone Dethrones Jennifer Lawrence On Forbes’ Highest Paid Actresses List – Find Out The Top 5!

Emma Stone is now the highest paid Hollywood actress! According to Forbes, the 28-year-old has earned no less than $26 million in the last year!

It is safe to say that most of her income has come from her role in the hugely popular La La Land, film which, aside from bringing her an Oscar, also grossed an estimated $445.3 million at the global box office.

Natalie Bobehmed (Forbes editor) revealed that the actress potentially ‘took a lower upfront payment in order to get more compensation on the back end.’

It looks like that was a very good idea because the musical turned out to be a smashing success!

The runner up for the title of the highest paid actress in 2017 is none other than Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston made $25.5 million in the last twelve months.

For those who were surprised the Friends actress is so high up on the list, Robehmed said that the star still receives millions of dollars from Smart Water and Aveeno endorsements.

Jennifer Lawrence, who was number one for the past two years dropped at third in 2017, earning $24 million.

Without the fan favorite Hunger Games franchise, most of Lawrence’s income came from her Dior endorsement, and upcoming movies Red Sparrow and Mother.

Number four and five were taken by Melissa McCarthy with a total of $18 million, followed by Mila Kunis who earned $15.5 million this year.

Are you surprised by the list? Did you expect Jennifer Lawrence to remain the highest paid actress in 2017 as well?