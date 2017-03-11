Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling’s Close Relationship Annoys Eva Mendes

Emma Stone is a source of problems for the relationship of Ryan Gosling and the mother of his children, Eva Mendes.

The stars of the movie La La Land have worked together on two other big projects together – 2013’s Gangster Squad and Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011.

This working relation brought the two famous actors very close, and they have a lot of chemistry.

Moreover, there is also a flirty vibe that bounds them together in a way that is comparable to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The closeness is an annoyance for Mendes who decided not to be a date for Gosling at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last month.

The Place Beyond the Pines actress thinks that the father of Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amada Lee Gosling should put some distance between himself and Stone, who is single after ending a long relationship with her co-star from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield, in 2015.

A close source to the famous couple recently shared: “Ryan keeps insisting that there’s nothing going on with Emma. He is hoping that another baby will make Eva see how committed he is to her.”

Another insider went even further and explained: “Eva’s jealous of his close friendship with Emma. This sent Eva and Ryan’s relationship into a tailspin… Eva and Ryan have gotten into screaming matches over Emma.”

Mendes is trying her best not to let her obvious jealousy get out of hand, so she made an appearance with Gosling Friday at the 2017 South by Southwest film festival in Austin.

However, she skipped the red carpet signaling that all is not well with her partner.