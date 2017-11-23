Eminem Is Angry At Donald Trump For Not Responding To His BET Hip Hop Awards Diss

Eminem aimed his fiery lyrics at Donald Trump in a cypher during the BET Hip Hop Awards only to discover that the president has no plans to fight back.

The famous rapper from Detroit recently did an interview where he explained that he is furious that Trump is ignoring his monster diss.

The “Won’t Back Down” MC told Shade 45 on Sirius XM: “I was and still am extremely angry. I can’t stand that motherf**ker. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Slim Shady had some harsh words on the 5-minute track.

He rapped: “We better give Obama props because what we got in office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / Trump when it comes to giving a s***, you’re as stingy as I am / You don’t got the nuts like an empty asylum / Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for, cause that’s how he gets his f***ing rocks off, and he’s orange.”

The Detroit music legend concluded by telling his own fans to choose between him and Trump because they cannot have it both ways.

He said on the freestyle: “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f*ck you.”

The cypher had fans begging Eminem to take on Kid Rock, a Trump supporter in Michigan’s 2018 Senate race or better yet run for president in 2020. Rock has since announced that he is not running next year.

A source close to the artist said it will not happen and added: “Eminem is very happy that his takedown of Trump is getting so much attention. As for taking it to the political stage and to run for office in any way? Not a chance in the world. Marshall is not going to pull a Kanye [West] and announce his candidacy. The nonsense and the baggage that comes with politics, especially running for President would be outrageous.”

It seems that Trump only fights battles he is sure to win.