Eminem And Beyonce Collab On The Rapper’s Comeback Song ‘Walk On Water’ – Check It Out Here!

Eminem is finally ‘back again’ with a new release – the first one since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2. ‘Walk on Water’ is, in fact, a collab song with none other than Queen Beyonce who lent the rapper her sweet vocals for the chorus of the down-tempo, piano-backed track.

Check out the great song here:

Eminem will be performing the brand new release at the MTV EMAs in London on November 12.

However, we are yet to find out whether or not Beyonce will also be joining him on stage.

Reportedly, the rapper is nominated in two categories at the awards show: Best Live and Best Hip-Hop.

Beyonce is not the only superstar to collab with Eminem in the last few months.

The man featured in one of Pink’s songs from her brand new album Beauty Trauma, titled Revenge.

In addition, just last month, the 45-year-old also made headlines after he freestyled about Donald Trump while at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Afterwards, he started teasing his new album, appropriately titled Revival on social media.

What do you think about the rapper’s collab song with Beyonce? Are you excited to listen to the entire album?