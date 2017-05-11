Emily VanCamp And Josh Bowman Are Engaged!

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are officially engaged! The Hollywood couple and Revenge co-stars have taken their relationship to the next level!

In a new Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, Emily posed for a picture with her hands covering her face, and fans quickly spotted a brand-new ring on her finger.

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Even though they have managed to keep their relationship relatively quiet, Emily has gushed about her boyfriend on many occasions.

In an interview with the magazine, InStyle Australia, the actress spoke about her British boyfriend, “I have a wonderful love in my life.”

She went on to say that trust is the most important thing in any relationship because according to her, everything falls into place after that.

When discussing her personal life and her career, she said, “Josh and I keep it all very separate. I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest. It’s just really funny in the moments when we’re playing these absolutely absurd things.”

The wedding plan will soon be a part of the couple’s agenda, and their fans can hardly wait!

Fan’s are wondering if the Revenge co-stars will be having kids soon, considering Emily has expressed a desire to start a family in the past.

In a previous interview, Emily said, “I find myself dreaming about having children all the time. In your late 20’s, you start to realize you can’t call yourself a baby anymore.”

VanCamp’s most recent role was in Captain America: The Civil War where she plays Sharon Carter, a S.H.I.E.L.D agent as well as in the popular series Brothers and Sisters. We send out our congratulations to the couple and wish them the best luck in the future!