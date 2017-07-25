Emily Ratajkowski Posed Completely Nude for LOVE Magazine; Check Out The NSFW Pics!

Emily Ratajkowski did it again! She made another racy photo shoot, and the babe stripped down to her birthday suit for a photo session with LOVE magazine now.

During the session, she exposed her bare breasts and nipples as well as a portion of her lower region.

Emily has posted on her Instagram account a couple of nude pics from the racy photo shoot with the famous photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

She wore a short, boy-cut wig with full-front bangs, a pair of dangly earrings and a necklace in the black-and-white pics.

She hid her nipples behind some red heart emojis, and she carefully placed the letters in her name over the most sensitive area.

By @patrickdemarchelier for @thelovemagazine @kegrand A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

She leaned up against a table, and she was hunching her back forward in the first photo, and in the second one, she showed her propping herself up with her forearms on top of the table.

The Gone Girl actress also shared another photo that showed her covering up in an asymmetrical leather jacket over a dark mesh, long-sleeved top.

She captioned it, ‘Annnd all suited up! Thank you, what an absolute dream! @thelovemagazine @patrickdemarchelier @kegrand.’

Emily has also previously posed naked when gracing the cover of Allure magazine, though she didn’t expose her bare ample assets in front of the camera at that moment.

By @patrickdemarchelier for @thelovemagazine A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Speaking with the mag for its August issue, she said the following back then:

‘It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts. That’s when I realized how f**ked our culture is. When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.’

Haters can say all they want, but everyone can see how sensual she is. There’s nothing wrong in the fact that she shares her lovely body in such beautiful photos.