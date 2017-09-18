Elvis’ Widow Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Robert Kardashian’s Affair

Priscilla Presley is talking about her late husband, Elvis, while finally addressing the long-running rumors that she had an affair with Robert Kardashian.

Last week, Lisa Marie’s mother flew to Australia where she took part in what was described as an intimate conversation with fans about her life with Elvis.

The businesswoman had a lot say about the romance she shared with The King during their six-year marriage and 15-year love affair.

However, at the event, the Naked Gun actress decided to do something she rarely does — take the time to separate facts from fiction.

For the past few months, several media outlets have picked up an extract from the book entitled The Kardashians: An American Drama.

Jerry Oppenheimer wrote the book, and it contains a juicy bit that claimed in 1975, Kardashian and Priscilla, who had recently divorced Elvis, had a passionate romance.

When Elvis learned that his ex-wife had moved on, he grew angry and often called her begging her to take him back.

The book claimed: “While he was making love to Priscilla, she would get incoherent phone calls from Elvis. She would put the receiver on the pillow and let him listen.”

However, Priscilla decided to dump Kim Kardashian’s father and told him before walking out of his life: “I am not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies.”

The Dallas star said none of the things mentioned in the book are accurate and went on to explain why she is speaking out.

The 72-year-old grandmother stated: “There are over 800 books written about Elvis and when I look at them I cringe because of the alteration of facts and the adding of stories, and once it is passed down it is all out of proportion.’’

She added: “I certainly don’t want that done about my life. I thought, ‘I am going to open up and share and try to put the truth in and get it clear because I do not want anyone else doing it for me.”

Priscilla also tackled the claims that after she met 25-year-old Elvis at the age of 14 in Germany in 1959, her father made him promise that he would marry her.

She said: “One of them (the myths) being that my father made Elvis promise to marry me. That he made the call or that I made the call to visit Elvis and I was the one who first called him.”

